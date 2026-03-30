The Haslemere Fringe Festival has unveiled a major Sunday night draw, with acclaimed country-pop duo Ward Thomas set to headline on Lion Green from July 3 to 5.
Sisters Catherine and Lizzie Ward Thomas, often hailed as “Britain’s first country music stars”, have become one of the UK’s most distinctive and successful contemporary acts.
The pair are no strangers to Haslemere, having previously lit up the Fringe stage in both 2014 and 2016. Since then, their sold-out tours and charting albums have cemented their reputation on the international country scene.
Festival organisers say their return promises a “huge finale” to the weekend – a fitting close to three days of live music in the heart of Haslemere.
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