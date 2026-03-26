A new book is shining a light on decades of pottery heritage and village life across southwest Surrey and East Hampshire.
Three Potteries and Three Villages, written by Grayshott resident Phil Bates, brings together the intertwined stories of Compton, Kingswood and Grayshott potteries alongside the villages of Thursley, Milford and Grayshott, tracing how work, people and place have shaped one another over more than 60 years.
The 168-page hardback includes 97 photographs and blends memoir with local history, exploring what Bates describes as the importance of “community cohesion” in keeping village identity alive.
In his introduction, he writes: “Community Cohesion’ largely refers to the ability of different groups and businesses within a community to live harmoniously and work together for a positive future and outcomes.”
He adds that belonging is key to community life: “People are more likely to participate in community life… when they feel a sense of belonging,” linking this to volunteering, events and everyday civic involvement.
Bates, who has been involved with Grayshott Pottery for more than six decades and is a trustee of its Employee Benefit Trust, says capturing the history wasn’t always straightforward.
“It has been difficult to know just where to start, what was relevant to include, and what may or may not be of interest,” he said, noting the challenge of telling a shared story from a personal perspective.
The Rt Hon Sir Jeremy Hunt has contributed a foreword, reflecting on his family’s links to the pottery industry and adding further context to the area’s industrial past.
Proceeds from the book will go to Asthma & Lung UK in 2026 in memory of former colleague Dave White, with organisers aiming to raise at least £3,000.
The publication also coincides with Grayshott Pottery’s 70th anniversary in 2026, marking a milestone for a business that has long been part of the fabric of local village life.
The book is available at Grayshott Pottery Emporium shop for £20.
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