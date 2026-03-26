One of the reasons so many of us treasure life in southwest Surrey is the sense of community.
From town to village people notice when something is out of place. A gate left open, a vehicle where it shouldn’t be, a neighbour’s lights off for longer than usual. We look out for each other, often without even thinking about it. That quiet watchfulness is one of our greatest strengths and it is also one of the most important tools we have in tackling rural crime.
Rural crime has a steady impact. It might be tools taken from a shed, machinery removed from a farmyard, fly-tipping on a country lane or theft from an outbuilding. For a farmer near Thursley, stolen equipment can disrupt weeks’ worth of work. For a resident on their own in Witley, a break-in to an outbuilding can shake confidence. For volunteers who care for commons and footpaths from Frensham to Elstead, clearing dumped waste is both costly and disheartening.
What I hear most often from residents across Waverley is frustration. Frustration that distances in the countryside make response times harder. Frustration that incidents sometimes go unreported because people assume nothing will come of it. This is where the important role for county leadership comes in.
I spoke with Surrey’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Lisa Townsend, about the need to ensure rural areas receive the attention they deserve and that neighbourhood policing remains visible and responsive, she said: “Rural crime can be complex, and it is often under-reported, in spite of the significant impact it can have on victims”.
Patterns matter. A suspicious vehicle seen in one village may be linked to an incident elsewhere. A number plate written down at the right moment can make a real difference. Community schemes such as Neighbourhood Watch and Farm Watch are not old-fashioned, they are practical ways of strengthening the ties that already exist across our borough.
Lisa goes on to discuss what can be done: “The local policing team regularly hold open events which allow members of the public to have their property forensically marked and registered. Visible and covert identification increases the chance of recovering items if they’re stolen, and make them less attractive to thieves.”
We are fortunate to live in a borough where community spirit is strong. That spirit is our best defence. Lisa told me: “Concerns have also been raised about saddle thefts. While there are no reports of stolen saddles in Waverley, PC Billy Dann is now offering tack marking, with the next event taking place on April 16, 2026.
“PC Dann also launched Operation Rancher in response to the thefts of Honda Rancher quad bikes, which are among the most frequently-stolen quad models in the UK. This operation, which involves industry partners and the rural community, is now Force-wide, and targets both agricultural and construction plant theft.”
Safety in Waverley is not simply the absence of crime. It is the presence of care. And that is something we already have in abundance.
By Cllr Phoebe Sullivan
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