Forty-five people, including residents, members of the Rotary Club Farnham, Farnham Town Running Club and councillors, volunteered to participate in Farnham Town Council’s annual spring litter pick.
Together, they cleared 37 sacks of rubbish from a large area, which included Borelli Walk and Riverside, the skate park and Dogflud Way, Hickley’s Corner, Gostrey Meadow, Farnham Park, West Street and South Street. The running club also litter picked Crondall Lane, Cascade Way to UCA and Long Garden Walk.
Litter removed from the streets included dozens of cans, bags of dog waste, cigarette butts, packaging and bottles. More unusual items included broken traffic cones, building rubble, a scarf, a flip flop and even a pair of pants.
Iain Lynch, town clerk at Farnham Town Council, said: “We saw a very impressive turnout at Saturday’s town centre litter pick. It was fantastic to see so many people come together to work towards achieving a shared goal. It is remarkable to see what can be done in a relatively short space of time.
“As well as people getting involved in the town centre litter pick, several other organisations and individuals, including Park View Residents’ Association and 3rd Farnham Beavers, Cubs and Scouts, have also got involved in this year’s Great British Spring Clean. In total, more than 100 people have been out litter picking in the town centre and surrounding areas - thank you to everybody who volunteered.”
Farnham Town Council is keen to hear from anybody who would like to become a regular Bloomin’ Litter Picker at an area near where they live or like to walk.
To register an interest, visit www.farnham.gov.uk. Farnham Town Council will supply volunteers with gloves, litter pickers and bags.
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