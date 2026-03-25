More than 1,000 people filled Guildford Cathedral earlier this week for the funeral of the Rt Revd Andrew Watson, Bishop of Guildford.
Bishop Andrew, 64, died on March 3, just weeks after he announced he had been diagnosed with incurable pancreatic cancer.
Among those attending the funeral was the new Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, who paid tribute to Bishop Andrew.
She said: “We will miss Andrew, his smile, his gentleness, kindness and love, and his passion for the Gospel.
“He has touched us as individuals, but he has also touched the Church of England, the wider Anglican Communion and the world.”
The late bishop had chosen the readings, hymns and music for the funeral. His widow, Beverly, his four children and two of his siblings took part, and the congregation was given a glimpse into Andrew the family man as well as the bishop.
After a welcome by the Very Revd Bob Cooper, Dean of the Cathedral, the service was led by the Rt Revd Paul Davies, Bishop of Dorking and acting Bishop of Guildford.
The Rt Revd Dr Pete Wilcox, Bishop of Sheffield, preached. He and Bishop Andrew met in 1984 at Ridley Hall, Cambridge, while training for ordained ministry and remained close friends, meeting every year. He described him as “a pastor: he loved his people; they knew it and loved him in return”.
Among the hundreds of church leaders attending was Archbishop Richard Moth, leader of the Catholic Church in England and Wales. Civic leaders and representatives of other faiths also joined the service, including Hafiz M Saeed Hashmi, imam of Shah Jahan Mosque in Woking.
He said: “It was an honour to work alongside him in our interfaith efforts, where he consistently demonstrated wisdom, humility and a sincere commitment to building bridges between communities.
“His dedication to dialogue, mutual respect and service to the wider community will not be forgotten.”
At the end of the service, the bishop’s crosier was placed on the high altar and his coffin was carried out for a private burial, where his family said goodbye to the husband, father, brother and son they knew and loved.
The service is available on Guildford Cathedral’s YouTube channel.
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