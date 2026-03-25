Nearly a quarter of councillors on Hampshire County Council are set to stand down at May’s elections, marking one of the most significant shake-ups at County Hall in recent years.
After decades of public service between them, 20 councillors from across the political spectrum have confirmed they will not seek re-election.
For some, the decision signals retirement after long careers in local government; for others, it marks a move into new professional roles.
The list includes several from East Hampshire, including Andrew Joy (Alton Town), Mark Kemp-Gee (Alton Rural) and Russell Oppenheimer (Petersfield Hangers).
Another stepping aside is Cllr Peter Chegwyn, who was first elected in 1985, has represented the Hardway division ever since and is currently the leader of Gosport Borough Council.
While he intends to stand in the Gosport elections, he has chosen not to contest the county poll, describing the role as a “waste of time” given the council’s financial constraints.
“You vote as you’re told. There is no point in being a county councillor anymore,” he said.
Andrew Joy will also step down. The 81-year-old, who has represented Alton Town for 19 years, is retiring after what he described as a rewarding but increasingly frustrating tenure.
While proud of the support he has given his community, he cited ongoing funding pressures and their impact on services as a key concern.
For Patricia Stallard, the decision is more personal. After 23 years on the council, she said it is “about time” to focus on “what I like”.
Elected council chairman in 2023, she previously held cabinet roles for health and public health (2015–2019) and children’s services (2019–2021).
Veteran councillor Alan Dowden will also leave after 34 years. First elected in 1992, he announced his intention to step down last year but remained in post to avoid “wasting public money” on a by-election when elections were postponed.
He thanked residents for their trust, describing his time at the authority as a “privilege”.
Peter Latham, chair of the regulatory committee and former leader of Fareham Borough Council, is also saying goodbye to the council offices.
Reflecting on his career, he said the role had been a “rewarding occupation” — provided councillors remember they are there to represent their communities.
Long-serving member Alex Crawford, 82, will also retire, citing the “all-consuming” nature of serving on both the county council and Rushmoor Borough Council. “It’s time to restore some balance,” he said.
Not all departures are retirements. Russell Oppenheimer plans to move into teaching Spanish and French at secondary level, while Kim Taylor is leaving for a new role in the private sector.
Around 23 percent of councillors have yet to confirm whether they will stand in May.
At a recent meeting, the leader of the council, Nick Adams-King, along with the leaders of the opposition group recognised the work of those not seeking election again.
Cllr Adams-King said: “Some of you will be leaving voluntarily, others not, before the elections or after. Either the whim of the electorate at that time or indeed the whim of our political parties whom we know to be fickle beasts at the best of times.
“It’s a point in moment. Thank you to everybody. Thank you for your friendship, for your support over the years. It has been the privilege of my life for being the leader of this council and work with you all. I think we have delivered well for the people of Hampshire.
“Whatever comes next for each of you, please know that your service has mattered. It has strengthened this council. You have supported our residents and laid the foundation that others will built on for years to come.”
Full list of confirmed councillors standing down:
Jackie Branson — North East Havant Pamela Bryant — Fareham Town Peter Chegwyn — Hardway Mark Cooper — Romsey Town Alex Crawford — Aldershot North Alan Dowden — Baddesley Liz Fairhurst — North West Havant Marge Harvey — Catherington Edward Heron — Lyndhurst & Fordingbridge Wayne Irish — Eastleigh South Andrew Joy — Alton Town Mark Kemp-Gee — Alton Rural Peter Latham — Fareham Town Keith Mans — Brockenhurst Derek Mellor — Tadley & Baughurst Russell Oppenheimer — Petersfield Hangers Sarah Pankhurst — Fareham Titchfield Roger Price — Fareham Portchester Patricia Stallard — Winchester Southern Parishes Stephen Philpott — Bridgemary
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.