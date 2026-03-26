Amesbury School is joining the Charterhouse School family, in what leaders call a “confident step forward” for the school.
The decision follows what governors describe as a period of “careful planning and constructive dialogue”, with the partnership designed to secure long-term stability while building on Amesbury’s established strengths.
Head Gavin Franklin said the move is about “future-proofing what makes Amesbury special”. He said: “This is a confident step forward. We are not changing who we are – we are strengthening the foundations that allow us to thrive.”
He added: “Amesbury’s strength has always been its community. That will remain absolutely central. What changes is the scale of opportunity around it.”
Under the partnership, Amesbury will retain its day-to-day autonomy and distinctive ethos while gaining access to the wider Charterhouse network, shared expertise across schools, and enhanced resources.
Franklin said: “We keep what matters most, our identity, our ethos, our daily life, and we add the support and strength of a much larger family of schools.”
Operational benefits are also expected, including increased specialist support and greater purchasing power. Although already financially stable, leaders say the move will bring “additional resilience” and stronger long-term planning.
“The education landscape is evolving,” Franklin said. “The question is how schools stay strong within it. For us, the answer is collaboration without compromise.”
The change is due to take effect from August 1, 2026, subject to regulatory approval, with further updates to be shared with the school community in due course.
The Charterhouse group also includes Edgeborough School and Windlesham House School, both of which have already joined and are said to have “flourished while retaining their individuality.”
Franklin added: “This is not about becoming something different. It’s about making sure Amesbury continues to be itself – with even stronger support behind it.”
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