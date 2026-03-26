Grieving, Roy decided to write to her, recalling their times together and telling her what was happening in the present. So he tells her about her funeral; about visiting her grave; about his first trip abroad since her death; and singing happy birthday to Margaret at her grave. These, and other anecdotes from a widower trying to make sense of the world in the absence of the mainstay of his life, are interspersed with memories of their adventurous life together.