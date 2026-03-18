The Renaissance Choir will present its 50th anniversary celebration Spanish Golden Age concert at St Peter’s Church in Petersfield on March 28 at 7.30pm.
It will begin with works by Guererro, Victoria and others from the Siglo de Oro, or Spanish Golden Age. The choir’s initial repertoire featured works from this period because founder Ray Calcraft was a Spanish language and literature lecturer.
The choir, conducted by Peter Gambie, will premiere its birthday commission, Songs of Hope. The other principal work will be Victoria’s Officium Defunctorum.
The concert will feature guitarist Zoe Barnett and conclude with secular sounds from 16th-century street scenes, and folk and drinking songs.
Tickets, priced £17 (children/students £2), are available on the door, from One Tree Books or at https://renaissancechoir.org.uk
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