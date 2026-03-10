The Churchfitters will perform for Grayshott Folk Club at Grayshott Village Hall on March 28 at 7.30pm.
These consummate and talented musicians are great entertainers whose sense of fun and joy of living permeates everything they do. They have appeared several times at Grayshott Folk Club before, performing their summer and Christmas shows.
Prepare to be amazed as Chris turns from being a fiddle maestro to playing a wood saw while Boris takes out another home-made wacky banjo or bass guitar.
Meanwhile Rosie strides the stage like she was born to it and lends every song her wonderful vocals and musical accompaniment on a whole range of instruments.
For tickets, priced £18, visit Grayshott post office, call Des O'Byrne on 01428 607096 or visit www.ents24.com
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