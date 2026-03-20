The green and pleasant land south east of Farnham and a market town in East Hampshire are two of the best places to live in the South East according to a national newpaper.
Surrey Hills and Petersfield feature in the regional top 11 of the latest Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.
They are among 72 to be praised nationally with Petworth also featuring in a top 11 topped by Lindfield in West Sussex.
Judges for the newspaper gushed over “the affluent towns and charming villages” in their “review” of the Surrey Hills, calling it a “leafy, lovely 163 square miles of splendid scenery feel a world away from Surrey’s (sub)urban grind.”
The pen portrait adds: “There are ancient woodlands, rushing rivers and far-reaching views from Leith Hill or Box Hill. The area is dotted with powerhouse schools, both state and private, and there are useful rail connections to London.”
And Petersfield is a “pretty market town” with a close-knit community and superb schools.
The judges said: “Everyone really gets stuck in, helping run everything from the serene Physic Garden to the popular Petersfield Open Air Pool.
“The South Downs offer no end of options for hikes and bike rides and there are gentler strolls to be had on the heath and around its enormous pond.
“Education is a strong point,with a great choice of good state primaries, nine of which have got together with the outstanding-rated secondary, the Petersfield School (TPS), to go smartphone-free.”
Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, says: “This guide is a great opportunity to highlight the best places in Britain.
“It is full of places that show that our village, town and city centres can still be full of life, as well as places bursting with natural beauty, culture, connectivity and most importantly a sense of community.”
Judges visited all the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds and mobile signal to amenities, as well as access to high-quality green spaces and the health of the high street.
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