We know you’re frustrated with the roadworks, but there’s no excuse for abusing workers or skipping red lights.
That message was shared by the leader of Surrey County Council and his colleagues on Friday amid reports that contractors and surveyors had been subjected to verbal abuse because of ongoing works on The Borough.
Disappointing reports were shared at the Farnham Board meeting of Ringway staff being confronted by angry pedestrians following the news that not enough paving has been ordered to complete the job.
Two SCC workers carrying out a survey also reportedly came back crying and asked for body cameras after being subjected to abuse from angry pedestrians.
The attitude shown to Ringway staff has been disgusting at times with SCC leader, Tim Oliver, pleading with residents to show patience and kindness towards workers as they are not to blame for the under-ordering.
He said: “I appreciate it’s going to be hugely disruptive as it’s a two-year programme and the delay is unfortunate.
“But some of the Ringway staff are saying there’s been verbal abuse and that’s a concern – please be respectful for the work they’re doing.”
“It’s not the workers’ fault they’ve run out of slabs,” said Cllr Catherine Powell, adding: “Staff have got to the point where they’re saying they almost don’t want to come back and that’s really not on.”
“When they did the work on Downing Street the Ringway people were lovely and accommodating and I’m sorry to hear of the trouble they’ve been getting,” added Cllr Michaela Martin during the town hall meeting.
The road will reopen to vehicular traffic at the end of the month, as planned, while work on pavement replacement will continue throughout April from 10.30pm nightly.
Some motorists were also branded “idiots” by Greg Stafford MP for skipping the temporary lights at the foot of Castle Street, leading to a blockage and prompting Ringway contractors to intervene and direct traffic.
He said: “In half an hour I watched so many cars jump the lights on Castle Street.
“Workers had to move the bollards and become traffic managers, which they shouldn’t have to do because it’s time lost. I don’t know what you can do about it because it’s just idiots.”
Cllr Powell added: “My husband watched four cars jump the red light in one block yesterday.
“I know there’s a lot of frustration as it’s been like this a long time but it’s not just right,” she added, with another SCC manager saying: “There’s not much we can do if people are ignoring red lights.”
There was some good news as it’s been widely accepted the HGV ban on Castle Street has been a success.
Cllr George Hesse said he had noticed a “drastic reduction” in large vehicles passing through town since restrictions and cameras were introduced, while Mr Oliver revealed that 1,301 Fixed Penalty Notices were issued in 50 days.
He said: “It shows just how many large vehicles were coming through the town.”
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