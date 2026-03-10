Friends of St Matthew’s Church chair Jilly Prideaux thanked William with boxes of Hampshire chocolates and a big hug. Special thanks were also given by Malcolm Cooper to the donors of the evening’s refreshments - William for the apple and pear juices, Penny Holroyd of Oakhanger Vineyard for the excellent white and rose wines, Clare Bevell for overseeing the food preparation, and various members of the church who had volunteered to help with the evening.