A familiar name looks set to reappear in Farnham town centre with Wetherspoons edging closer to a potential summer launch.
Planning issues have prevented the pub giant from rolling out the barrel at the former Slug & Lettuce on East Street.
But work is continuing behind the scenes with the firm hopeful of “going onsite” in June.
And it looks like a name has been chosen – as a recent application for a pavement licence referred to the premises as ‘The J Smyth’ in a nod to its previous guise as the James Smyth Ltd family department store.
“We are still awaiting planning consent and we are still looking at going on site in June,” confirmed a spokesperson for Wetherspoon this morning.
The firm was given a set-back last summer when plans to install fans and kitchen-related mechanical equipment on the first floor were rejected by Waverley Borough Council.
But Wetherspoons remains hopeful of getting consent while they’ve shown a further sign of intent by applying for a pavement licence for 30 tables and 60 chairs “in Cambridge Place to the side of The J Smyth”.
They initially asked for 38 tables and 76 chairs but agreed to a reduction following representations from Surrey Police.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.