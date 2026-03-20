A familiar name looks set to reappear in Farnham town centre with Wetherspoons edging closer to a potential summer launch.

Planning issues have prevented the pub giant from rolling out the barrel at the former Slug & Lettuce on East Street.

But work is continuing behind the scenes with the firm hopeful of “going onsite” in June.

And it looks like a name has been chosen – as a recent application for a pavement licence referred to the premises as ‘The J Smyth’ in a nod to its previous guise as the James Smyth Ltd family department store.

James Smyth East Street Farnham
Blast from the past: It looks like the Wetherspoons will be named 'The J Smyth' in a reference to its previous life as a family department store. (Herald Archives)

“We are still awaiting planning consent and we are still looking at going on site in June,” confirmed a spokesperson for Wetherspoon this morning.

The firm was given a set-back last summer when plans to install fans and kitchen-related mechanical equipment on the first floor were rejected by Waverley Borough Council.

But Wetherspoons remains hopeful of getting consent while they’ve shown a further sign of intent by applying for a pavement licence for 30 tables and 60 chairs “in Cambridge Place to the side of The J Smyth”.

They initially asked for 38 tables and 76 chairs but agreed to a reduction following representations from Surrey Police.