Ava also worked with the FBI as a crime reporter in her native USA. This gave her close-up experience of the real effects of crime. “In the US, reporters are there in the middle of the crime scene. The first dead body I saw was on my first day as a reporter when I was 22.” The young Ava was traumatised by this and drew on this in The Hiding Season. “We are hard-wired to be revolted by a corpse and Maya reacts as humans actually do in that situation.”