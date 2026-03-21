A savvy traveller visited two countries in two days for under £100 - and was back in time for work the next morning.
Aleksander Sikora, 41, wanted to visit both Nice and Monaco on his two days off to explore and enjoy the historic architecture.
The dad-of-two, who lives in Farnham, bought Easyjet return flights from Gatwick to Nice in France for just £48.
He pre-booked a £19-a-night hostel in Nice, packed a rucksack with his passport, some sandwiches and a bottle of water, and jetted off on Friday March 13.
He got a train from Nice to Monaco and spent his first day exploring the sights of the iconic 'microstate' - known for its beautiful buildings and wealth.
Aleksander fuelled up throughout the day on his packed lunch and bought a slice of pizza from a market stall to keep costs down.
He got a train back to Nice where he slept and then had breakfast at the hostel the following morning.
After spending his second day exploring Nice, he got back to the airport to catch his 9pm flight back to Gatwick - and was in bed by 11:30pm, ready for work the next day.
Aleksander, a retail employee trainer, said: "I saw a lot of historical things, if you like that kind of history it's great.
"I studied history for three years, it's a passion of mine and there is lots to discover.
"I walked around 30 miles in two days, but I don't mind. I just relaxed and enjoyed it."
Dad-of-two Aleksander parked up at Gatwick, his closest airport, for £13 pre-booked, and flew at 8:30am.
He walked straight to the nearest train station in Nice and booked a £6 train to Monaco.
He munched on sandwiches and sausage rolls from his rucksack throughout the day as he explored Monaco.
He visited the area around Monte Carlo's casino and saw the Promenade des Champions - golden footprints of award-winning footballers.
Aleksander said: "I went to The Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate, which was free to enter.
"And I went to the Prince's Palace of Monaco on the hill."
After travelling back to Nice, he visited the Notre-Dame de Nice in the dark, when the historic basilica is lit up in stunning colours.
Aleksander spent the night at his hostel, sharing with seven other people from different nationalities.
The £19-a-night cost included a breakfast of croissants, baguettes and coffee.
Aleksander said: "I am from Poland and somehow one of the other men in the hostel was too!
"Another of the men from the hostel suggested to go to the Russian Orthodox Cathedral so the next day that was what I did."
Entry was free there too, so he explored after stocking up with more snacks and drinks from a local supermarket.
He walked up to the Colline du Chateau, which offers panoramic views of Nice, and took in the sights.
Aleksander then visited a museum to get some more history of Nice, before a gentle walk back to the airport.
He said: "That was another six miles or so, but I just looked around the streets, chilled out and relaxed.
"I put my headphones in, and just thought about nothing, enjoying my break from work."
He arrived back at Gatwick by 10pm and was in bed by 11:30pm, refreshed and ready to go to work the following day.
And the entire trip cost around £100 thanks to Aleksander's savvy travelling methods and bringing his own food.
He added: "The main beauty of the trip was the architecture, all the different cultures.
"You can't compare them but every place is unique, and you can find beauty everywhere.
"I love to explore."
ALEKSANDER'S COSTS:
Return flight ticket £48
Car park Gatwick £13
Night in Nice with breakfast £19
Train from Nice to Monaco £6
Train from Monaco to Nice £5
Half a pizza in Monaco £3.50
Croissant & Coffee in Nice £3
Supermarket water and snacks £2
= £99.50
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