A new operator is set to take over Brightwells House, bringing fresh life to the anchor building at the centre of Farnham’s Brightwells development.
The flagship unit had originally been earmarked for Coppa Club, which pulled out of the scheme in January 2025 despite the building being designed specifically for the brand.
Now, Surrey County Council (SCC) says a replacement operator will be announced soon, with hopes it will create a more flexible space for work, dining and socialising.
SCC cabinet member for property, waste and infrastructure Cllr Natalie Bramhall said: “Brightwells is complementary to Farnham’s high street and shopping areas like Lion and Lamb Yard. I’m really happy with the progress we have made and we have now moved past the era of delays.
“I think the people of Farnham will be excited when we announce the new operator for Brightwells House soon, and we think it will prove more successful than with Coppa Club.
“They decided, for whatever the reasons, the site was not for them despite it being especially designed for them. But the new operator moving into Brightwells House will bring vibrancy to the development and has a better mix.
“You will see more people using this place to work in the mornings on their laptops, as well as a place to eat and drink.”
Elsewhere on the site, three new businesses - Melt Melt, The Little Gym and Amba House - are expected to move in this month, subject to any unforeseen issues.
Melt Melt was a winner in Brightwells’ “win a free shop” competition in early 2025.
A further three businesses are in the final stages of negotiations and could open in April.
Up to 95 percent of flats at the development have now been sold as the site begins to gain momentum following a slow start.
There have also been calls for more signage and promotion, with some residents and visitors still unaware of the development and the businesses set to open there.
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