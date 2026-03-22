The Rural Life Living Museum has hailed a “landmark year” of recovery and growth after being saved from closure by a community fundraising campaign.
The Tilford attraction has reported one of its most successful years to date, with rising visitor numbers, a major new strategy and expanded public support following a critical period in 2024.
In October 2024, the museum faced possible closure due to rising costs, falling visitor numbers and dwindling reserves, but more than 2,500 supporters helped raise £150,000 in just three months to secure its future.
A key milestone this year has been the publication of the museum’s 10-year strategic plan, setting out ambitions around access, education and community engagement.
Museum director Ed Fagan said the turnaround had been remarkable.
“We have always believed that a museum's purpose extends far beyond its walls,” he said.
“Publishing our strategic plan is an invitation, to our visitors, our supporters and our community, to join us in shaping what this museum will become over the next 10 years. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and it has galvanised our team enormously.”
The launch of a new patrons scheme, first proposed as part of its recovery plans, has already exceeded first-year targets, creating new income streams while building a stronger base of supporters.
A busy events calendar has also played a central role in the museum’s resurgence, with workshops, exhibitions, rallies and family activities attracting visitors throughout the year.
Visitor numbers have increased significantly, supported by initiatives such as £1 children’s tickets and expanded school and community programmes, helping the museum reach wider audiences.
The organisation has also strengthened its digital presence, with social media helping to grow its reputation and connect with new audiences beyond the local area.
To mark the year, a new photographic exhibition will open on Saturday, April 11 during the Surrey Hills Spring Fair, featuring work by members of the Aldershot, Farnham and Fleet Camera Club.
The exhibition will continue during Founders Day on Sunday, April 19 and is included in general admission.
Collections and estates manager Alison Radford-Tracy said the images captured the spirit of the museum.
“Their photographs do what no annual report or press release ever could - they capture the spirit of this place and the warmth of everyone who has been part of it,” she said.
Camera club team leader Mark Rendall added: “For us as a group of photographers, this project has brought us closer together and given us new opportunities and challenges.”
The museum said the past year had created strong foundations for future growth, with its strategy, supporters and programme all continuing to develop.
It added that staff, volunteers and visitors had played a key role in turning a moment of crisis into a year of success.
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