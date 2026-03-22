The Challengers charity has received a donation of £1,765 after supporting Farnham Weyside Rotary at the Farnham Festival of Transport.
The popular festival has been held in Farnham for many years, with last year’s event the most successful yet. More than 200 cars attended, enjoying a day of good weather.
The event requires a considerable number of marshals to keep it safe and enjoyable, and Farnham Weyside Rotary said it was grateful for the help provided by the Challengers team.
The 2026 event will take place on Sunday, June 7, and organisers expect another successful day.
The festival offers a day out for the whole family, with activities for children alongside a wide range of vehicles on display.
Exhibits include veteran and vintage models, supercars, motorbikes, scooters, commercial vehicles, army trucks and fire engines.
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