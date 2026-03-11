There was mounting anger at such pluralism and non-residence. It seemed unfair that one man might wax fat on the tithes of parishes he never visited, while the curate who did the work received little. Cobbett, of course, had a view on the subject of pluralities and deprecated it. He calculated, based on his rural journeys, that some 1,496 parishes he counted were in the hands of just 332 incumbents. To address such a state of affairs the government eventually passed the Pluralities Act in 1838. This stipulated that livings held in plurality had to be within four miles of each other.