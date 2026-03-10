Farnham Maltings is holding a week-long match-funding campaign with Big Give: Arts for Impact which aims to raise £10,000 to support its Family Festival in September.
The Family Festival is a vibrant day of performances, workshops and creative activities for families led by professional artists. Funds raised will provide free passes and bursaries for families who might otherwise be unable to attend.
Peter Glanville, creative director and chief executive of Farnham Maltings, said: “The Family Festival is about more than just a day out, it’s about families spending time together being creative, curious and connected. We’re incredibly excited to bring the festival back in 2026 with the support of our community.”
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