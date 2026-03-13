A renovated treehouse has reopened in the woodland at Frensham Heights School, which will be used as a base for the school’s outdoor education activities.
The structure, close to the school’s high ropes course and zip wire, has been refurbished and returned to use after renovation work.
Set among the trees and lit with small lights, the wooden treehouse will act as a hub for extracurricular activities including archery, foraging, climbing, den building and gardening.
During school holidays the building will also be available to hire for events such as birthday parties, wellbeing sessions and weddings.
To mark the reopening the school invited former headmaster Andrew Fisher as a guest. He was previously known for fundraising activities at the school, including camping on site to raise money for charity.
Reflecting on the origins of the treehouse, he said: “There were two reasons this was originally built — one was my firm belief in the positive power of outdoor education, and secondly it was about creating a sense of whimsy, a sense of fun, remembering that childhood should be fun. I am so delighted it’s living again and full of children and their adventures.”
Outdoor learning forms part of the curriculum at the school, from Forest School activities in the early years to expeditions for older pupils.
Year 7 and 8 pupils study food production, sustainability and biodiversity in the school’s agro-ecological garden. Year 8 pupils also take part in a project where they build and run a self-sustaining village in woodland.
The school site covers around 120 acres and includes playing fields, weights and cardio studios, a climbing wall and outdoor adventure facilities.
Association of Heads of Outdoor Education Centres has awarded the school Gold Standard accreditation, and Duke of Edinburgh's Award expeditions are run on site up to Gold level.
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