Artisans, independent traders and small businesses are being invited to view new commercial units at a historic grain barn in Frensham.
The Countryside Regeneration Trust (CRT) is holding two open viewing days as renovation work continues on the Grade II listed building at Pierrepont Farm.
Five units will be available to rent in what the charity hopes will become a growing creative hub.
Viewings are available from 3pm to 5pm next Thursday, March 12, or from 9.30am to midday the next day, with no need to register in advance.
Kerriann McLackland, the CRT’s head of estates, said the charity was keen to welcome a wide range of businesses.
She said: “We’re excited to open the space for local businesses and artisans to explore.
“Whilst we've already received lots of interest, anyone who would like to know more about the spaces available is warmly welcome to attend one of our viewing days.
“We want to give people the chance to visualise how they can make this space their own.
“We’re eager to see a diverse range of businesses join this creative hub, complementing the artisans already based at the nearby Old Dairy, which we also renovated.”
