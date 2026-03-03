Breaking down barriers in a historically male industry, a Hampshire-based multi-utilities firm is championing the women powering its progress.
Marking Women in Construction Week, Connect It Utility Services says diversity is not just a cultural priority but a key driver of growth and operational success.
As an Independent Connection Provider (ICP), the Hampshire-based business works with housebuilders and developers across the country to deliver the essential electric, gas and water connections needed to bring new developments to completion. With no two projects the same, leaders say varied perspectives and experiences are vital in overcoming complex challenges and delivering better outcomes.
Contracts Admin Manager Claire Figg is one of the women helping to shape that success. After 14 years in credit control, she joined the company five years ago and was initially tasked with building its credit control function. She developed the system, trained the team and later returned to depot operations, where she was promoted to Depot Manager. Now heading up the Ops Engagement Team, she leads seven colleagues and oversees nine jointing teams under the SSE framework.
“I simply fell into construction, and I’m so glad I did,” she said. “The most rewarding part of my job is knowing I contribute to the growth and development of the business.”
Civils Manager Jess Mudge, who now manages her own team, said she had been surprised by the level of support within the industry, while Senior Warehouse Operative Lisa Cambridge-Taylore said she had seen encouraging growth in the number of women moving into project management roles.
Managing Director Laban Giles said attracting a diverse workforce was critical as the industry faces increasing pressure on its talent pipeline.
“Our strength comes from our people,” he said. “Ensuring the best person for each job can succeed, regardless of gender, is the only way to grow effectively and sustainably.”
