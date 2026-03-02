Free junior cricket programmes are being delivered across Hampshire this year, offering young people of all ages the chance to take part in the sport at no cost.
Hampshire Cricket Board is running a wide range of community cricket initiatives throughout 2026 aimed at ensuring every young person has access to the game.
The programmes provide free coaching alongside opportunities for participants to build confidence, make friends and develop life skills away from the pitch.
Among the key initiatives is Wicketz, funded by Lord’s Taverners and delivered in Southampton. The programme offers weekly cricket sessions, events and festivals at schools and community venues across the city.
Since launching in 2018, Wicketz has continued to grow, engaging more than 250 young people in 2025. Sessions include themed activities such as Glow in the Dark cricket, where bats, balls and wickets are illuminated to create a different playing experience.
Hampshire Cricket Board also works with Chance to Shine to deliver the free-to-access Street programme in Portsmouth and Basingstoke, which reached more than 250 young people last year.
Street sessions provide a fast-paced version of cricket played with a tennis ball, designed to be accessible for all abilities. Seven free weekly sessions take place across the county, with equipment provided.
In August, participants from across the urban programmes will come together for Hawks Fest, an annual festival featuring tournaments across multiple age groups.
The event also includes life-skills workshops and activities delivered by organisations including Sport in Mind, Solent Mind, Pompey in the Community and Chase Cricket. Hampshire men’s and women’s players are expected to attend and take part in activities with young people.
Further opportunities are planned throughout the year, including schools’ competitions and activations linked to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, as Hampshire Cricket Board continues its work to make cricket accessible to everyone.
More information about the programmes and how to sign up is available at www.utilitabowl.com/cricket-board/
