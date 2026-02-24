“I’ve got loads of business; I’ve received lots of support; I’ve made friends; and I can honestly say I have wholeheartedly enjoyed every Thursday morning at BNI,” said copywriter and author Steve Till when we met for a one-to-one recently.
Steve has been a member of BNI since 2002, so something must be working.
“Yes, I suppose the referrals – the warm opportunities to do business – are paramount. All the other stuff is great, but I wouldn’t get up at 5am on a cold February morning if it weren’t financially worthwhile.”
Can he quantify that?
“Yes, right from the start I tracked the referrals I received at BNI – and the amount I earned as a result.
“In fact, more than two-thirds of my clients have come directly from BNI referrals, and that has equated to 73 per cent of my turnover.
“I also have to say, very few referrals led to no business at all. That is the beauty of receiving referrals in this way: we all trust each other; we want to do right by each other; so, we listen out for opportunities for the other members.
“That means, when you receive a referral, you know the person you are going to contact has already heard about you from your fellow member and is already kindly disposed towards you.
“Every member is encouraged to contribute in this way, and that is what leads to the very real value that BNI delivers.”
If the referral benefits of BNI Steve has described would be of value to your company, do get in touch with me – [email protected]. We only allow one person from each trade or profession into each chapter, so let me point you in the direction of a group that has business to pass to you right now.
By Alyson Roach
