“Being a member of BNI, having to think about a 60-second presentation to encapsulate my message, has made me focus on defining where I fit into the consultancy landscape,” said Samantha Price of Incisively Business Consultancy, when I asked her what BNI had brought to her business.
“After all, there’s business coaches, change managers, strategy managers, HR consultants, operations managers and so on.”
So what does she bring?
“I do offer a unique level of skill and experience, across every field from analysing accounts, contract issues, managing teams and understanding what makes employees tick.
“This is in no small part because of my life experience at the age of 61 with a previous medical career, and the fact I actively work as operations and sales manager in a manufacturing business.”
What outcomes can her clients expect?
“My passion is as a ‘big picture’ business troubleshooter. I guess I’m a weightlifter and a shoulder to lean on.
“There is no aspect of business I don’t understand. That’s not to say I claim to be an expert in, say, IT, but I will know how to brief the right person.
“My strategy reports have been described as ‘brilliant’ and ‘not what I wanted to hear’ in the same breath. But my clients reap back their investment in multiples. My mini business health check is just £115. And now is a great time to think about your 2026 strategy.”
If your company or charity would enjoy the benefits of networking, please get in touch with me at [email protected]. As we only allow one person from any trade or profession to join any given chapter, let me point you in the direction of a group ready to pass business to you right now.
By Alyson Roach
