“When I first started my mortgage and protection advisory business, I assumed most of my work would come from advertising and online enquiries. Actually, it’s been networking locally that has truly transformed my business and the way I support my clients,” said Paul Armstrong of Linear Financial Solutions, when I asked him what networking at BNI had meant to his company.
“Networking has allowed me to build genuine relationships with people in my community – not just other business owners, but also first-time buyers, home movers and families thinking about their future.
“Sitting across a table from someone, hearing their story and understanding their concerns creates a level of trust that simply can’t be replicated online.
“Networking has helped me become a familiar, approachable face, so that, when someone needs advice, they already feel comfortable reaching out.
“It has also strengthened the way I work with other local professionals, such as estate agents, solicitors and accountants. By networking regularly, we’re able to support clients in a more joined-up way, ensuring they get clear advice at every stage of their journey.
“Networking hasn’t just helped my business grow; it’s helped me build a business rooted in relationships, trust and community. For me, that’s been the most rewarding part of all.”
If you are in need of mortgage or protection advice from someone who is trusted by his clients, Paul would be delighted to hear from you via [email protected] or on 07950 814562.
If your company or charity would enjoy the benefits of networking Paul has described, please get in touch with me at [email protected]. As we only allow one person from any trade or profession to join any given chapter, let me point you in the direction of a group ready to pass business to you right now.
By Alyson Roach
