“Cyber security should now be at the forefront of every business owner’s mind. As the criminals get more sophisticated, the risks to businesses grow exponentially,” said George Goodband, founder of Inside Technology, when we met for a one-to-one recently.
George continued: “We’ve all seen the recent news around M&S and Jaguar Land Rover, however it’s also affecting smaller, local businesses as well – businesses that haven’t got the resources to weather such an attack. Take a moment and consider – could your business survive if you were offline for a week, a fortnight or even a month?
“It is vital that businesses take cyber security seriously and invest in solutions that proactively protect systems and data. The introduction of the cyber essentials scheme in recent years is a great way for businesses to take a large step in the right direction.
“We’re proud that we’ve been able to help many businesses already. The great benefit for them is, not only are they safe, but they also have the peace of mind that comes from knowing they are safe.”
And how has BNI helped?
“BNI has simply meant I can get the message on cyber security out to many more business owners. BNI is our best marketing strategy, and we've used it since day one.”
Inside Technology is a managed service and cyber security provider and George would be delighted to discuss your business’s cyber security needs – without obligation, confidentially, over a coffee.
If your company or charity would enjoy the benefits of networking he has described, please get in touch with me at [email protected]. As we only allow one person from any trade or profession to join any given chapter, let me point you in the direction of a group ready to pass business to you right now.
By Alyson Roach
