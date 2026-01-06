“AI can’t do what we do,” said Helen Andreou, founder of Red Clay Media Consultancy Ltd, when we met for a one-to-one recently and I asked her how her services stacked up against the much-vaunted Artificial Intelligence.
“For any business to be competitive, it needs to meet prospects where they are and lead them to a positive outcome. This isn’t just words on a page; it’s the psychology of engagement and understanding behaviour patterns that tailor language to meet targets. AI can’t do that.
“The advent of AI means local businesses need professional content to stay competitive now more than ever. I am so grateful BNI has put me in front of those business owners.”
After two decades as a content leader for some of the world’s most recognisable brands, Helen decided to leave behind corporate consultancy to become fully self-employed.
“I’m passionate about how critical content is to boost online visibility, generate leads and sales, and build customer trust,” said Helen.
The planets aligned when a BNI member slid into Helen’s DMs, inviting her to a meeting in Blackwater Valley.
“I’m so grateful. BNI connected me to the very business owners who needed my services. BNI is my best marketing strategy.”
Red Clay is a full-service agency offering end-to-end copywriting and content strategy grounded in behavioural science, bridging tech, operations, research, marketing and digital. Helen would be delighted to discuss your business’s content needs via [email protected] or 07384 695645.
If your company or charity would enjoy the benefits of networking she has described, please get in touch with me at [email protected]. As we only allow one person from any trade or profession to join any given chapter, let me point you in the direction of a group ready to pass business to you right now.
By Alyson Roach
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.