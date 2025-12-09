“BNI has been absolutely crucial in helping me build a network of trusted professionals,” said Sander Eland of Local Treasures, when I asked him the most important benefit of his membership.
“Running a home services business isn’t just about completing jobs, it’s about matching the right person to the right task. At Local Treasures, we cover a wide range of services, from handyman work to electrics, plumbing, cleaning and gardening.
“And BNI has helped me put together the Local Treasures community. It takes time to learn who you’d trust inside a customer’s home. You discover who communicates clearly, who takes pride in their craft, and who still shows up smiling when the unexpected happens. These are the people we want representing Local Treasures.
“By consistently expanding and strengthening my network, I’ve been able to bring on high-quality tradespeople who are reliable, insured, experienced and genuinely good at what they do. But the most important question is always, would I feel confident sending this person to a customer’s home?
“That’s the real power of networking for us. It ensures we never have to gamble on who we send out. Instead, we can match every job with someone whose skills and approach suit the customer perfectly.
“For homeowners, that means peace of mind. For our tradespeople, it means steady work that plays to their strengths. And for Local Treasures, it means we can grow while staying true to the standard that matters most: experience.”
