“The real value has been the friendships,” said Scott Clarke of Upsher Heating and Cooling, when I asked him the most valuable benefit of belonging to BNI.
“You join BNI expecting leads, support and opportunities, and you get those, but what you don’t expect is to make genuine friends for life.”
Scott is currently celebrating a major milestone – eight years as a BNI member. What began as a way to grow his plumbing, heating and cooling company has turned into one of the most rewarding chapters of his professional life.
“The return on investment from BNI has been phenomenal. And, while the financial rewards have helped us expand our services, our customer base and our community presence, it really is the friendship that means the most to me, and it is what keeps me showing up every week.”
And show up he does, armed with a dad joke every time.
Every weekly meeting begins with one of his signature dad jokes, a light-hearted ritual members say brings the perfect blend of humour and community to their early-morning sessions. Whether it’s a pun about boilers, pipes or the joys of parenting three kids, Scott’s jokes have become part of the group’s identity.
“Business is serious, but connection need not be,” Scott says. “If I can make someone smile at 6.45am, we’re already winning.”
Scott would be delighted to hear about your plumbing, heating or cooling requirements via [email protected] or 01256 760617.
If your company or charity would enjoy the benefits of networking Scott has described, please get in touch with me at [email protected]. As we only allow one person from any trade or profession to join any given chapter, let me point you in the direction of a group ready to pass business to you right now.
By Alyson Roach
