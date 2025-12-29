“Burnout doesn’t always look like exhaustion,” said Iris McKee, when I asked her how she spots people who need help.
“Sometimes it’s the slow loss of passion, purpose or peace of mind.
“I worked as a registered mental health nurse for more than a decade. I saw how deeply burnout was affecting people, and I wanted to do something.”
That is why Iris founded You’re Valued, a wellness and coaching service created to support professionals before burnout becomes crisis. It offers a space to breathe, to reset, and to remember who you are outside the pressures of performance. The service addresses critical pain points including stress, poor work-life balance, declining mental health and disengaged teams.
“We work through tailored coaching, interactive workshops and rejuvenating retreats. We empower individuals to take charge of their well-being. And for companies, the ripple effect is undeniable – improved morale, productivity and retention.
“Directors who once felt overwhelmed now lead with clarity and confidence. Employees who used to dread Mondays are re-engaged, setting boundaries, and even enjoying work again.”
But building this business hasn’t happened in a vacuum.
“Joining BNI made a huge difference – offering not just referrals, but community. Connecting with other passionate business owners has led to powerful partnerships and genuine friendships that continue to grow the impact of You’re Valued,” said Iris.
If you would like to explore what You’re Valued could do for you or your business, please contact Iris via 07821 122458 or [email protected].
By Alyson Roach
