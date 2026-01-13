Smile and be kind to people. That's it. When the world seems to be tearing itself apart all you can do is try to ease other people's burden a little. From a helping hand for a neighbour, through to some pro bono work for a worthy cause. The government line is we all need to shoulder the burden a little more. Well, we also need to hold our own end up, no one is coming to save us, we are responsible for our own communities and that means keeping our local economies thriving.