Thirty-two Year 6 pupils at Camelsdale School have been put through their paces in the saddle after completing an intensive week-long Bikeability course.
Working with West Sussex cycling instructors, the children took to their bikes every day all with the aim to build confidence and learn how to ride safely on the road. The nationally recognised scheme is designed to equip young people with essential cycling skills as they prepare for the transition to secondary school.
Headteacher Sarah Palmer said: “The children have really enjoyed the week. They have learnt several new skills, kept fit, had fun and developed their road safety awareness.
“The West Sussex County Instructors have been excellent! Being able to ride a bicycle is a good life skill to have. Well done Year 6, and thank you West Sussex Team.”
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