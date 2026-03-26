Volunteers in Wrecclesham have celebrated a record-breaking year after rescuing nearly 1,000 amphibians during the annual spring migration.
The 2026 Toadwatch patrol on Boundary Road has now concluded, marking the end of the breeding season.
A total of 976 amphibians were safely guided across the road, with 41 recorded deaths – a mortality rate of around 4 percent. The figures include 851 male toads, 107 females, as well as frogs and palmate newts.
The results represent a significant increase on previous years, when totals were closer to 300.
Organiser Myung-Hye Chun said: “We had our highest number ever this year of 976.
“We are grateful to the many volunteers who took part. They worked every night for six weeks, embracing the foul weather.”
Growing volunteer numbers and improved organisation have played a key role in boosting success rates.
However, changing weather patterns, particularly long stretches of rain in February, have meant more toads have been seen making the journey than ever.
The patrol helps amphibians cross Boundary Road, which is poorly lit with fast-moving traffic, posing a significant risk during the breeding season.
More than 50 volunteers, including around 15 children, took part this year, braving dark evenings and poor weather over a six-week period to help amphibians reach breeding ponds safely.
Even during the final sessions, volunteers continued their efforts despite heavy rain and strong winds, rescuing 16 toads in one night.
As in previous years, data collected will be submitted to Froglife, contributing to national monitoring of amphibian populations.
Toad patrols have become a familiar part of Farnham’s conservation calendar, with similar schemes highlighted by the Herald for their role in protecting declining amphibian species and engaging the local community.
Organisers described this year’s effort as “citizen science in action” and praised the contribution of young volunteers.
With the season now over, the group thanked residents for their support and said they look forward to continuing their work next year, hoping to maintain their record-breaking run.
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