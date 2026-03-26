A local talking newspaper charity is appealing for new listeners and volunteers to help expand its service.
FATN (formerly Farnham and Alton Talking Newspapers) provides audio news for people with visual impairments.
The charity recently welcomed Farnham and Bordon MP Greg Stafford and Aldershot MP Alex Baker to its studio.
The MPs met volunteers and listeners and recorded their weekly newspaper columns during the visit, which are often included in FATN broadcasts.
Organisers said both MPs showed “genuine interest” in the service and have since offered support in addressing challenges raised during the visit.
FATN is a small, volunteer-run charity funded entirely by donations. It produces two local news broadcasts each week and a monthly magazine covering communities including Farnham, Aldershot, Fleet, Alton, Farnborough, Haslemere, Bordon and Petersfield.
Recordings are delivered free of charge to listeners’ homes on memory sticks, using equipment provided by the charity, or can be accessed online.
A spokesperson said the service plays an important role in helping people stay connected to their communities.
“Many people have not heard of FATN, and we are keen to reach a broader audience of listeners with visual impairments,” they said.
“We also welcome volunteers and donations to help us continue operating in these challenging times.”
Anyone interested in using the service or getting involved can call 01252 719 266 or email [email protected].
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