There will be a short service of worship and prayers, followed by a walk to Gostrey Meadow at 12.20pm and more prayers and worship until 12.50pm.
Meanwhile in north Farnham, St Mark’s Church, Upper Hale, will recall the events of the Easter story through a craft workshop for children aged five to 11 on Good Friday from 9.30am.
There will then be a short service at 11am which is open to all, followed by coffee and hot cross buns.
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