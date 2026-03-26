Farnham churchgoers will mark the beginning of the Easter weekend with a gathering in Brightwells on Good Friday, April 3, at midday.

There will be a short service of worship and prayers, followed by a walk to Gostrey Meadow at 12.20pm and more prayers and worship until 12.50pm.

As part of the event, spring flowers will be distributed as a sign of hope.

Meanwhile in north Farnham, St Mark’s Church, Upper Hale, will recall the events of the Easter story through a craft workshop for children aged five to 11 on Good Friday from 9.30am.

There will then be a short service at 11am which is open to all, followed by coffee and hot cross buns.

To book children on the workshop, email [email protected]