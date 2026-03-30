A change of plan did little to dampen spirits as members of the Royal Society of St George’s Haslemere Branch gathered for their first event of the year.
Traditionally marked by a drinks reception, this year’s Chairman’s gathering took a different form, with a Sunday lunch replacing the usual format due to restricted numbers — a move that proved an unqualified success.
Members met at the Prince of Wales on February 22, where a hearty and well-received lunch set the tone for an afternoon of reflection, camaraderie and local insight.
Following the main course, Branch Chairman Andrew Silk proposed a loyal toast to “St George for England” and to King Charles III, with attendees expressing sympathy for the King during what were described as challenging times.
Closer to home, Haslemere resident Ken Griffiths shared updates on two much-loved local initiatives. He outlined ongoing efforts behind the Haslemere Fringe Festival and spoke about plans led by the Haslemere Signal Box Trust to transform the town’s 1895 Grade II-listed LSWR signal box into a museum, following its recent release from operational use.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.