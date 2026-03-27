Farnham’s Bee Trail is up and running again and the first Bee Safari of the year will take place on Saturday, April 11, at 2pm in Gostrey Meadow.
The trail was launched last year in partnership with Farnham Town Council, and since then it has been walked by many groups and individuals, including those taking part in special Bee Safaris run as part of Farnham Town Council’s school holiday activities.
One such safari was attended by three generations of one family.
The safari will be a free, family-friendly event with bee-related games and, depending on the weather, there will be the chance to meet some of Farnham’s wild bees including early bumblebees and the hairy-footed flower bee.
Hive Helpers is based at Farnham Community Farm and works to raise awareness of all pollinators through clubs, workshops and courses.
From May to October, it offers monthly ‘World Of Bees' workshops as an introduction to bees and protecting pollinators. It also runs year-round monthly ‘Minibeasts’ club on the first Sunday of the month, 2pm-4:30pm for children aged six to 10 and their families, along with a weekly youth club called ‘HH Club’ on Wednesdays, 6.30pm-8.30pm. Here 11-16 year-olds can learn about mixed beekeeping and conservation activities, as well as going on nature hikes and doing craft, with plenty of time to socialise and relax.
Adults get a look-in too with Bee-PLUS on Tuesday evenings where they can learn about beekeeping, wild pollinators, gardening, foraging, talks, trips, crafting and also socialise over tea. There is also a course of eight workshops called Pollen-8 to teach the basics of beekeeping and how to support pollinators.
Hive Helpers offers two awards, one for adults and one for children, to encourage them to connect with, enjoy and care for wild places.
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