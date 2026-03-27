From May to October, it offers monthly ‘World Of Bees' workshops as an introduction to bees and protecting pollinators. It also runs year-round monthly ‘Minibeasts’ club on the first Sunday of the month, 2pm-4:30pm for children aged six to 10 and their families, along with a weekly youth club called ‘HH Club’ on Wednesdays, 6.30pm-8.30pm. Here 11-16 year-olds can learn about mixed beekeeping and conservation activities, as well as going on nature hikes and doing craft, with plenty of time to socialise and relax.