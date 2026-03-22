After the interval, Linda Daruvala stepped up, both to read her own poetry including a moving one about the stars and the sudden death of her husband last year, and to announce the adult winners. Here the quality was so high that she had chosen several ‘highly commended’ poems as well as two runners-up and a winner. Highly commended were Kate Kennington Steer for Defined by a Negative, Divya Maree Jacob for Lunch, Sunday, Deborah Lloyd for A prayer for peace and Cathie Mason for Lakeside Pines. Cathie Mason was also a runner-up for her poem Deer. The other runner-up was Sheila Thadani for Woven Fabric, and the overall winner was Indranil Banerjee’s Before resting in peace, about a man who had walked away from peace in search of money and status and now regretted it as he came to the end of his life.