The university has partnered once again with Game Dev Local (GDL) to bring the GDLX Indie Games Expo 2026 to its campus, supporting independent developers and emerging talent from across the region.
GDLX, the community’s flagship event, aims to connect game developers in London and the surrounding areas while showcasing new work and encouraging collaboration.
Andy Bossom, UCA’s industry engagement lead for games and creative, said the university has a long-standing commitment to nurturing talent in the sector.
He said: “The university has been developing and supporting next-generation games industry talent for 15 years, and we’re an avid supporter of graduate entrepreneurs and indie game start-ups.
“GDLX 2026 will be the ultimate gathering for indie game developers and enthusiasts, showcasing the brightest talent in the industry, sharing knowledge and building connections.”
The event will take place from midday on Saturday, March 28, featuring more than 60 indie games available to play and around 30 industry speakers.
A Fireside Stage, hosted by games industry pioneer Oscar Clark, will cover topics including game design, programming, art and sound.
New for this year is the Games Stage, where developers will share insights into lessons learned from creating and launching their games.
The expo will also include the GDL Indie Awards, which recognise outstanding work within the UK’s independent games sector.
An industry networking after-party will follow, offering opportunities for developers, students and enthusiasts to connect and explore potential collaborations.
Organisers say the event is open to all, from experienced professionals to students hoping to enter the industry, as well as gaming fans keen to discover new titles.
GDLX 2026 will be held at UCA’s Falkner Road campus in Farnham.
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