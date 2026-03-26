A games company in Farnham will walk the red carpet after receiving nominations at the BAFTA Games Awards.
Riding high from their latest gaming success, Two Point Museum, Two Point Studios will be hoping to win Best Family and Social Game and Best British Game at the awards on Friday, April 17, 2026.
However, they will face tough opposition, including LEGO Party, PowerWash Simulator 2, Mario Kart and Donkey Kong for Best Family and Social Game, and Atomfall, Monument Valley 3 and Mafia: The Old Country.
The two nominations bring the studio’s total to four after its previous titles, Two Point Campus and Two Point Hospital, were nominated for Best British Game in 2023 and 2019.
Around 20 staff will attend the awards ceremony to represent the company and the town.
Showcasing the best Farnham has to offer is Luke Finlay-Maxwell, the lead designer of Two Point Museum and a former University for the Creative Arts student.
Luke said: “For me personally, Farnham is really special because I actually went to UCA. I was in the first cohort of the games course. So to be able to go to Farnham, do the games course, go away for a while, and then come back and work here, I’m living the dream.”
Luke was delighted when the team were announced as nominees: “We were buzzing when we heard we were nominated and we were just on a high. We are all just very proud of Two Point Museum and it’s just so amazing to feel recognised for the hard work.
“I think the founders, Mark and Gary, know that the BAFTA Games Awards are a very special moment for everyone and I think they want to try to make sure as many people as possible can experience that.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.