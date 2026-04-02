Flautist Wissam Boustany and pianist Marc Kawwas will present an evening of Shostakovich, Franck and contemporary Arabic classical music at the United Reformed Church in Guildford on June 20 at 7pm.
They will be supporting PalMusic, a charity dedicated to music education for children in Palestine. Their programme is shaped by the theme Rising from the Ashes, inspired by a work Boustany composed during the Lebanese civil war.
PalMusic supports the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music, which provides music education programmes across Palestine, including in refugee camps.
Boustany said: “Music creates empathy and solidarity that politics can never do. Instead of division, it creates unity.”
For tickets, priced £20 adults, £12 concessions, visit www.tickettailor.com/events/palmusicuk/2105143
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