World record holding former Gandini Juggling associate artist Wes Peden is bringing his juggling extravaganza Rollercoaster to the Farnham Maltings on April 30 at 7pm.
The American promises a thrilling high-energy theatrical experience, featuring torso-twisting sequences and skilful trickery in an unforgettable whirlwind performance.
Set within a striking world of towering inflatable blue structures and driven by electro beats composed from distorted sounds taken from rollercoasters, this production is an all-encompassing extravaganza for the spirits and senses.
Peden masterfully performs a series of cutting-edge tricks, pushing the boundaries of contemporary juggling, all while encased within a 13ft transparent tube creating a whirlwind of balls spiralling around his body.
Each daring act, from contemporary plate-spinning rituals to epic three-ball disco juggling routines, showcases Peden’s extraordinary technical precision and jaw-dropping creativity.
He said: “I've designed this show to give audiences all the thrills and spills of a rollercoaster through virtuosic skills, high-speed sections and weightless moments full of suspense.
“I want people to come out of my show thinking ‘I’ve never seen anything like that - I didn’t know juggling could be like that’.”
Harriet Bolwell, senior producer for the House Southeast Theatre Network, said: “This is an international production with the ultimate wow factor, for all ages.
“Wes is one of world’s most exciting juggling talents to date and it’s incredible to be bringing his work to so many communities across our network of venues.
“This show has already been all over the world, and we couldn’t be happier giving it several more homes, including Farnham.
“If you’ve not seen a juggling show, then this is the show for you, your friends and family - a great night out and absolutely like nothing you’ll have ever seen before.”
For tickets, priced £14 (£12 members, £5 students), call 01252 745444 or visit https://farnhammaltings.com
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