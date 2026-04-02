Two concerts are coming up this month at two Alton venues.
The Alton Concert Band and The Lydian Singers will present Thank You For The Music at the Alton Maltings Centre on April 18 at 7pm.
Tickets will cost £12 for adults and £6 for those aged 12 to 17. Under-12s will be admitted free. Tickets will be available on the door or in advance from Ticketsource.
The Not Just Jazz Show in aid of Dementia-Friendly Alton will take place at the Alton Assembly Rooms on April 26 from 3pm to 7pm.
The Otis B Driftwood Showband will headline. There will be a guest appearance from The Timeless Trebles and dancing to DJ Dave Paton.
Tickets, priced £15 before April 12 and £18 afterwards, are available from Ticketlab.
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