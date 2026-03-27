While looking through some old local papers, I came across a copy of one from June 1993, writes Jane Hurst.
It was Issue No. 1 of the 102 News from Wey Valley 102 – “the local radio station for Alton and the surrounding area”.
On the front page is a picture of David Wey, Paul Mann, David Seaton and Jan Nicholas preparing to put Alton’s new radio station on the air in November 1992.
Earlier that year, the Radio Authority had advertised the licence for a small-scale radio service for Alton and its immediate area. The article describes how a professional and detailed application was made and that a licence to run for eight years was awarded in June.
Since that date, they had had “outside links” with the Alton Round Table fireworks at the Bass ground, a five-a-side football match at Anstey, and Alton and Bordon carnivals – and were looking forward to attending Alton Show at Froyle.
The article continues: “In addition, our profile of live star interviews has included Jet from the Gladiators, Mungo Jerry, Sally Gunnell and Roger Black, Wayne Dobson and an interview with Jacqui McShee, lead singer with the folk group Pentangle, on ‘Off the Record’.”
Also on the front page is an advert for Altonian Coaches. There were day excursions to Southsea for £4 and Bournemouth for £6, and a three-day holiday to Blackpool to see the lights from £80.
On the next page are some more adverts which may bring back some memories – Alton Master Locksmiths, Celia’s Ladies Wear of Normandy Street, Flowercraft of Market Street, Fogerty’s Café and Bistro of Westbrook Walk, Ark Stationery of Turk Street and Splash Out Fashions of the High Street.
There was also a word from the sales and marketing director, Gill Cheesewright, and Kingfisher Fish and Chips of Raven Square, who said: “Advertising with Wey Valley Radio has increased my business volume.”
The Craft Centre was still at the corner of Market Square and school uniforms could be bought at Dress Me Up in the High Street. Cinders in Loes Alley offered a brunch special of a sandwich, packet of crisps, can of soft drink and a flapjack or fruit for only £2.
From Genziani’s in The Mall you could order pizza and pasta as well as coffee, gateaux and ice cream, and then go to Positive Image’s fully equipped toning room at the Crown Hotel, where step classes cost only £1 for members and £1.50 for non-members. If you wanted to be more energetic, Ransoms in Victoria Road could supply all your cycling needs.
Page 3 had some local news: The Treloar debate.
“Soon after Wey Valley 102 came on the air for the first time in November last year, one of the area’s most important local news stories began to develop.
“The Basingstoke and North Hampshire District Health Authority announced proposals to transfer the nationally renowned orthopaedic services of Alton’s Lord Mayor Treloar Hospital to Basingstoke.
“Lord Mayor Treloar Hospital and its orthopaedic unit, which has become an acknowledged ‘centre of excellence’, is the object of a great deal of local pride. A public outcry, prompted initially by a strong emotional attachment to Lord Mayor Treloar’s, was followed by the setting up of the Alton Health Group, headed by town mayor Bob Booker, and dedicated to keeping orthopaedics at Treloar’s.
“Through the public consultation period, and the packed, highly charged public meetings in Alton’s Assembly Rooms and Sports Centre, Wey Valley News kept close to the action in a way that only a local news team can. When the Alton Health Group presented a carefully researched answer to the Health Authority’s proposals, prepared with the help of professional health consultants paid for through fund-raising activities throughout the area, it became clear that this would not be an ‘open and shut’ case.”
Sadly, the hospital was closed despite a long and determined fight.
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