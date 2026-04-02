Original Theatre and Reading Rep Theatre’s production of Micheál Mac Liammóir’s The Importance of Being Oscar will be at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford on May 15 and 16.
It stars Original Theatre artistic director Alastair Whatley as Oscar Wilde, a dandy who fell in love with eccentric socialites, travelled to America with nothing to declare except his genius, and found success as a playwright.
This is the story of how fame, glamour and romance made him an imprisoned outcast.
Director Michael Fentiman said: “Alastair is such a delight in this piece and it’s wonderful more people are going to get the chance to see him in it.”
For tickets, priced from £29 (concessions £24), call 01483 440000 or visit www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/importance-being-oscar
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