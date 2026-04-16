A printmaking festival featuring artists from across the UK will take place at Farnham Maltings this weekend.
Printworks festival will run on Sunday, April 19, from 10am to 4pm, following the success of its inaugural event last year.
At the centre of the festival is a curated marketplace showcasing printmakers and studios, where visitors can browse and buy original prints, limited editions and printmaking kits. The event also offers the chance to meet both established artists and emerging talent.
Alongside the marketplace, a programme of workshops, demonstrations and talks will run throughout the day. Visitors can book in advance for hands-on sessions including screen printing and debossing, while free drop-in activities such as lino printing and Indian block printing will also be available.
Experienced practitioners will deliver free talks, sharing insights into their creative work and professional practice.
Organisers say the festival aims to provide a welcoming space for visitors to discover original artwork, learn new skills and explore printmaking.
Tickets cost £3 in advance, plus a £2 booking fee, or £6 on the door. Under-18s can attend for free, and group bookings of 10 or more receive a 10 percent discount.
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