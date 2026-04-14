Railway enthusiasts are invited to celebrate a major milestone in Haslemere this summer, as the Haslemere Signal Box Trust officially opens the new Haslemere Railway Museum.
A special ceremony on June 13, 2026 will also mark the handover of the historic signal box to the Trust, securing its future preservation. The event will coincide with the arrival of the Railway Touring Company’s ‘Portsmouth Flyer’, expected to stop in Haslemere at around 10.45am to take on water.
The project follows years of restoration work and fundraising efforts to save the Victorian-era signal box, a much-loved local landmark, from deterioration and bring it back into community use.
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